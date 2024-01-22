Vasilevskiy stopped 33 of 35 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Red Wings on Sunday.

Vasilevskiy was solid Sunday, allowing just two goals while facing his second-highest shot total this season. However, the Lightning offense was stymied by Alex Lyon and the Red Wings, sticking Vasilevskiy with the 2-1 defeat. The loss stopped the 29-year-old netminder's winning streak at four as he falls to 13-10-0 with a .901 save percentage and 2.83 GAA this season. Vasilevskiy will look to bounce back in his next outing, likely to come Tuesday in Philadelphia.