Vasilevskiy stopped 34 of 38 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Vasilevskiy held the Devils off the board as the Lightning jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second period. However, Vasilevskiy would allow four unanswered goals in the final two frames before New Jersey added an empty-netter, handing the 28-year-old netminder a 5-2 loss. Vasilevskiy falls to 31-18-4 with a .914 save percentage on the season. He'll look to get back in the winning column Tuesday when the Lightning visit the Canadiens.