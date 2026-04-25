Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Falls to Habs in OT again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy made 26 saves Friday during the Lightning's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 3 of their first-round series.
All three games have gone to extra time, and Vasilevskiy has come out on the wrong end twice. Lane Hutson scored the winner a little over two minutes into overtime with a blast from above the faceoff circle. Vasilevskiy has a 2.76 GAA and .880 save percentage to begin Tampa Bay's playoff run, and he'll look for a better result in Game 4 on Sunday.
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