Vasilevskiy made 26 saves Friday during the Lightning's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 3 of their first-round series.

All three games have gone to extra time, and Vasilevskiy has come out on the wrong end twice. Lane Hutson scored the winner a little over two minutes into overtime with a blast from above the faceoff circle. Vasilevskiy has a 2.76 GAA and .880 save percentage to begin Tampa Bay's playoff run, and he'll look for a better result in Game 4 on Sunday.