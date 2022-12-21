Vasilevskiy stopped 36 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Toronto potted two empty-net goals to make the final score look worse than the game actually was for Tampa Bay. Vasilevskiy is in peak form right now, giving up two goals or less in eight of his last nine starts with a 1.79 GAA and .939 save percentage, but a lack of consistent goal support from the Bolts has him with a 6-3-0 record over that stretch.