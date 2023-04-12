Vasilevskiy turned aside 20 of 24 shots in a 4-3 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

Vasilevskiy also allowed six goals on 37 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Rangers on April 5, making Tuesday's defeat his second straight poor start. Not exactly what you want to see out of your star goaltender right before the playoffs. Still, Vasilevskiy has been terrific this season, posting a 34-22-4 record, 2.65 GAA and .914 save percentage in 60 appearances.