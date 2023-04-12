Vasilevskiy turned aside 20 of 24 shots in a 4-3 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.
Vasilevskiy also allowed six goals on 37 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Rangers on April 5, making Tuesday's defeat his second straight poor start. Not exactly what you want to see out of your star goaltender right before the playoffs. Still, Vasilevskiy has been terrific this season, posting a 34-22-4 record, 2.65 GAA and .914 save percentage in 60 appearances.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Toronto•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Cooled off by Rangers•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: One goal allowed on last 100 shots•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Islanders•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Excellent in victory•