Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Jets on Tuesday.

After blanking Winnipeg in the opening frame, Vasilevskiy surrendered three goals over the final two frames en route to the 4-2 defeat. The 29-year-old Vasilevskiy's struggled of late -- he's now dropped three straight starts, allowing 11 goals on 79 shots in that span. Overall, he's 8-8-0 with a .900 save percentage and 2.94 GAA this season. Vasilevskiy will look to get back on track in his next outing, likely to come Thursday in Minnesota.