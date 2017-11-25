Vasilevskiy yielded two goals on 37 shots in a 2-1 loss against the Capitals on Friday.

The 23-year-old was pretty exceptional once again, as he has no more than two goals in five of his last six starts, but that wasn't enough against Philipp Grubauer and the Capitals. Even with the loss though, Vasilevskiy leads the NHL with 15 victories and only has three regulation losses. He has exceptional percentages as well, but that's enough to make him a dominant fantasy starter.