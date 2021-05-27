Vasilevskiy posted a 29-save shutout in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

After a tough loss in Monday's Game 5, Vasilevskiy bounced back in a big way to end the series in six games. The Russian netminder had allowed 25 goals in his last seven outings versus the Panthers, a stretch that includes the last two games of the regular season. Wednesday was an example of just what Vasilevskiy can bring in goal. He'll turn his attention to the second round, where either the Hurricanes or the Predators will face the Lightning.