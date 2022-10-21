Vasilevskiy was the first goaltender of the ice Friday, reports Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, indicating he will defend the road crease against Florida.

Vasilevskiy is off to a slow start at 1-2-0 but he was spectacular last season in the playoffs against the Panthers, giving up just three goals on 154 shots en route to a four-game sweep. The Panthers enter Friday's tilt having scored 14 goals through four games this year.