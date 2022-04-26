Vasilevskiy was the first goalie to leave the ice at Tuesday's game-day skate, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus Columbus.

Vasilevskiy has struggled for consistency of late, as he has allowed four or more goals in four of his last eight appearances. During that stretch, the Russian netminder is 2-4-1 with a 3.35 GAA and .901 save percentage. If the Bolts are going to once again lift Lord Stanley's cup, Vasilevskiy will need to rediscover his game soon.