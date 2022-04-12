Vasilevskiy was the first goalie to leave the ice at Tuesday's game-day skate, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports, indicating he'll defend the cage on the road versus the Stars.

Vasilevskiy remains tied with Juuse Saros for the league lead in wins at 35 and could still reach the 40-win mark before the end of the regular season. Once the playoffs start, it will be all Vasilevskiy for the Lightning as the team looks to secure its third straight Stanley Cup championship. As such, the Russian netminder should offer top-end fantasy value in all fantasy formats, including postseason pools.