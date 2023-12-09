Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports, indicating he will defend the road goal Saturday against Seattle.

Vasilevskiy has won his past two outings, stopping 49 of 50 shots. He has earned a 3-3-0 record this season with one shutout, a 2.67 GAA and an .899 save percentage through six appearances. The Kraken rank 29th in the league this campaign with 2.59 goals per contest.