Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: First loss in last seven starts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy made 21 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.
Bo Horvat beat him in the second period when he stuffed in his own rebound, and Anthony Duclair wired a one-timer that beat him blocker side. It was Vasilevskiy's first loss in seven starts (6-1-0). He allowed nine goals in those games (one shutout win).
