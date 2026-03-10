Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: First off at morning skate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy is set to patrol the home blue paint against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
Vasilevskiy got back in the win column Saturday in Toronto after a rare three-game losing streak, turning aside 27 of 29 shots in a 5-2 victory. The Lightning are coming off a spirited 8-7 loss in Buffalo on Sunday, while the Blue Jackets are on the second half of a back-to-back -- they lost to the Kings in overtime Monday by a 5-4 score.
