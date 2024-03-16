Vasilevskiy will patrol the visiting crease in Florida on Saturday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate. He has won his last two starts -- and three out of four -- and is starting to look like a top NHL goaltender once again. Vasilevskiy has struggled at times this season. He is 23-16-1 with a 2.96 GAA and an .896 save percentage. He has a tough matchup Saturday versus Florida, the top team in the NHL standings this season.