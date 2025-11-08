Vasilevskiy was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports, an indication he will tend the home twine versus Washington on Saturday.

After a couple of rough starts to begin the season, allowing nine goals on 64 shots, Vasilevskiy has settled down. He is 4-4-2 with a 2.70 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 10 starts this season. The Capitals were second in NHL scoring in 2024-25, averaging 3.49 goals per game, but have slipped to 21st this season, generating 2.86 goals per contest.