Per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site, Vasilevskiy was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, indicating he will defend the home crease against Toronto.

Vasilevskiy played well in his last start, stopping 21 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Flyers. He is 9-7-1 with a 2.77 GAA and a .908 save percentage, not up to his usual standards, as he has been the best goaltender overall in the NHL over the last five seasons. He will have a tough matchup against the Maple Leafs, who are 10-1-4 in their last 15 games,