Vasilevskiy was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is slated to defend the home goal versus Dallas on Thursday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy has been ordinary this season, though he has played better of late, winning his last two starts while giving up only three goals on 39 shots. Overall, the 31-year-old netminder is 2-3-2 with a 2.86 GAA and an .893 save percentage across seven starts this season. He has had great success in the past versus Dallas, posting a 15-4-3 mark with a .927 save percentage.