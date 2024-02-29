Vasilevskiy will defend the home crease versus Buffalo on Thursday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice after morning skate, indicating he will get the start. It has been a tough campaign for Vasilevskiy, who started the season on injured reserve, after undergoing back surgery during training camp. He is 20-15-0 with a 2.99 GAA and an .896 save percentage, well below his career averages. The Sabres are averaging 31.7 shots on goal, 11th in the NHL.