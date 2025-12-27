Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, indicating he will guard the road goal against Florida on Saturday.

Vasilevskiy has won his last two outings while stopping 41 of 46 shots. He has a 13-7-2 record this campaign with one shutout, a 2.32 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. Florida is tied for ninth in the league with 3.19 goals per game this season.