Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate and is expected to patrol the home crease against Utah on Thursday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy is coming off a 14-save effort in a 6-1 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday. He has a 34-19-3 record with five shutouts, a 2.22 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 56 appearances this season. Utah sits 22nd in the league with 2.85 goals per game in 2024-25.
