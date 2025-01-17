Vasilevskiy made 34 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over Anaheim on Thursday.

Vasilevskiy is 3-3-1 in seven games in 2025, and 19-13-2 with a 2.40 GAA and .913 save percentage. Impressively, he's 23-8 in shootouts (he was perfect on Thursday). Vasilevskiy continues to backstop the Bolts to a postseason position, and the Bolts have the second-lowest goals against (122) in the Atlantic and fourth-lowest in the East.