Vasilevskiy capped a spectacular series with his best performance yet, stopping all 49 shots faced, as the Lightning finished a sweep of the Panthers. The 27-year-old netminder finishes the series with a .980 save percentage, stopping 151 of 154 shots. Vasilevskiy will now have some time to rest before the Lightning take on either the Hurricanes or the Rangers in the Eastern Conference Finals.