Vasilevskiy made 30 saves in a 7-3 win over the Wild on Thursday.

Vasy has won four straight games. And overall, he's 13-9-0 with 2.86 GAA and .899 save percentage. To be honest, those data points pale in comparison to his talent. But we can't help but think it's a sign that the back surgery is finally behind him. Look out eastern conference if that's a possibility.