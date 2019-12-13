Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Four wins in last five starts
Vasilevskiy made 27 saves in a 3-2 win over the Bruins on Thursday.
No, he hasn't been his dominant self this season. But Vasilevskiy has four wins in his last five starts and only allowed six goals in the wins (five in the single loss). He's starting to look like his old self -- your patience will soon be rewarded.
