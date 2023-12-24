Vasilevskiy made 32 saves in a 2-1 shootout win over the Capitals on Saturday.

Anthony Manta beat him in the second period. Well, the puck went off Mantha after Nick Jensen wired a slapper from the point. Vasilevskiy is 4-1-0 in his last five starts. He was brilliant Saturday, saving the game in OT with a point-blank save off the stick of Connor McMichael with 2:06 left. Vasilevskiy has allowed four goals in three of his last five games, though, so he still doesn't have his A-game. But he's starting to show glimpses of it.