Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Fourth win in last five starts

Vasilevskiy made 44 saves in a 4-3 win over the Kings on Saturday night.

Vasilevskiy has now won four of his last five starts and appears to have righted the ship after hitting that 4-5-1 speed wobble in January. He's as close to a lock-and-leave guy as there is in the league.

