Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Franchise record now his

Vasilevskiy made 29 saves in a 4-2 win over the Penguins on Thursday night.

He's 15-0-2 in his past 17 starts and set a Lightning record for the longest point streak by a goalie. Vasilevskiy was tied with Nikolai Khabibulin who went 12-0-4 (ties) in 2003. His slow start to the season is well behind him. Vasilevskiy is the dominant twinetender he was last season.