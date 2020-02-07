Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Franchise record now his
Vasilevskiy made 29 saves in a 4-2 win over the Penguins on Thursday night.
He's 15-0-2 in his past 17 starts and set a Lightning record for the longest point streak by a goalie. Vasilevskiy was tied with Nikolai Khabibulin who went 12-0-4 (ties) in 2003. His slow start to the season is well behind him. Vasilevskiy is the dominant twinetender he was last season.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting against Pittsburgh•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins third straight•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting against Vegas•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ekes out win over Ducks•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Back in win column•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.