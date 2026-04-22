Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against Montreal in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Tuesday.

It was sweet redemption for the Big Cat, who had some struggles in a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 1 on Sunday. In fact, Vasilevskiy has struggled a lot in the playoffs since the team's back-to-back Cup wins in 2020 and 2021. According to Michael Amato of Sportsnet.ca, the star netminder went into Tuesday's came with a 4-13 record and .878 save percentage since the start of the 2022-23 playoffs. Vasilevskiy and the Bolts head to Montreal for Game 3 on Friday. Barring injury or a mercy pull, the Big Cat will be in Tampa's blue paint until the team is eliminated. Or wins.