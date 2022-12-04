Vasilevskiy made 36 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Toronto on Saturday.

Vasilevskiy played a strong game, but the Leafs did make him look human on the three goals they scored. Mitch Marner scored twice and William Nylander once, and the Leafs potent offense moved the puck so quickly on all the snipes that Vasilevskiy had chance at all. His game is starting to pick up over his last four outings and he has stopped 105-of-113 shots (0.929 save percentage).