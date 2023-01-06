Vasilevskiy (illness) will be a game-time decision against Winnipeg on Friday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Vasilevskiy got through morning practice Friday and that was a good sign, but while he was the first goaltender off the ice, coach Jon Cooper will still wait to make a decision on whether Vasilevskiy or Brian Elliott will get the start. Vasilevskiy has won his last three starts and is 16-9-1 with a 2.42 GAA and a .921 save percentage this season.
