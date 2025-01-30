Vasilevskiy (illness) will be a game-time decision against the Kings on Thursday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Coach Jon Cooper said that he is "hopeful" that Vasilevskiy will be ready to play against the Kings. Vasilevskiy is 20-15-2 with a 2.34 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 37 starts this season. He missed Tuesday's game with the illness and Jonas Johansson will once again get the start should Vasilevskiy be unable to go.