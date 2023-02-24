Vasilevskiy made 17 saves Thursday in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Sabres.

It was a game to forget for Vasilevskiy, who was down 4-2 heading into the third period. Then he couldn't stop Ilya Lyubushkin while the Sabres were short-handed in the extra frame; the Sabres' defender forced a turnover on Steven Stamkos in the Bolts' zone, skated to the right circle and ripped it short side for the winner. Vasilevskiy will shake this game off. He's probably already forgotten it.