Vasilevskiy made 52 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Vasilevskiy showed why he's the best in the business. It was a true gem for the great goalie in a game that was seriously tilted toward his net. His opponent Frederik Andersen made 23 saves. Vasilevskiy came within two saves of tying his NHL career high, which came in a 5-4 win over the Capitals in March of 2019.