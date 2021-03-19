Vasilevskiy made 19 saves in a 4-2 win over Chicago on Thursday. He also picked up an assist.

It was his 10th straight win, which matches his NHL career high for consecutive wins. He's also won all five starts he's made against the Hawks this season. Vasilevskiy wasn't outstanding, but his team was and they kept pounding like waves against Chicago. And even though the goalie doesn't think he's been great the last two or three games, he remains the best in the biz.