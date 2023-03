Vasilevskiy made 27 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday. He also picked up a power-play assist.

Vasilevskiy is 2-2-2 in his last six starts, and he continues to deliver solid performances while his mates work to get the kinks out of their game. The Bolts have lost four of their last five starts, but Thursday felt like it was a step in the right direction.