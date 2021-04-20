Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod for Tuesday's home showdown with the Hurricanes, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy will be back between the pipes after stopping 25-of-27 shots in Monday's win against Carolina. The 26-year-old Vezina candidate owns a stellar .930 save percentage and 2.05 GAA alongside a 27-7-1 record. He's 3-2-1 against the Hurricanes this season despite recording a 1.99 GAA and .937 save percentage in those six games.