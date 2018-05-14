Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets blitzed by Caps in Game 2

Vasilevskiy stopped 31 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals in Game 2.

His defense left him high and dry when it mattered in this one, as Vasilevskiy faced 27 of his 37 shots over the final two periods after taking a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. He's now given up 10 goals on home ice with a woeful .839 save percentage over the first two games against Washington, and the 23-year-old will need to rebound very quickly if Tampa is going to find a way to climb back into this series.