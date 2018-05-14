Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets blitzed by Caps in Game 2
Vasilevskiy stopped 31 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals in Game 2.
His defense left him high and dry when it mattered in this one, as Vasilevskiy faced 27 of his 37 shots over the final two periods after taking a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. He's now given up 10 goals on home ice with a woeful .839 save percentage over the first two games against Washington, and the 23-year-old will need to rebound very quickly if Tampa is going to find a way to climb back into this series.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged for crucial Game 2•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ineffective in Game 1 loss•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes for Game 1•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Turns aside 27 shots in Game 5 win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged to possibly finish off Bruins•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins seventh game of postseason•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...