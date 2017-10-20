Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets fifth career shutout
Vasilevskiy made 43 saves for his fifth career shutout Thursday in a 2-0 victory over the Blue Jackets.
The Jackets struggled against the powerful Bolts, but Vasilevskiy still had to be solid to stop some great opportunities. The win was his fifth straight and he's allowed just three goals in his last three games, after allowing 15 in his first four.
