Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets final start before All-Star Game
Vasilevskiy will face the Flyers as a road starter Thursday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasi was one of four Lightning players voted into the upcoming All-Star game, with Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, and Brayden Point -- who's filling in for the injured Victor Hedman (lower body) -- also participating in the star-studded contest. A quick glance at the Russian backstop's numbers, including a 28-9-2 record (seven shutots) and correspondingly sterling ratios (2.21 GAA, .930 save percentage), makes it easy to see why he'll be in on the All-Star festivities. First, he'll field shots from a Philadelphia team that currently sits in third place within an insanely competitive Metropolitan Division.
