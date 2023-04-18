Vasilevskiy led the Lightning onto the ice, indicating he'll start Game 1 on the road Tuesday in Toronto, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
To no surprise, Vasilevskiy is set to once again backstop the Lightning's playoff run. He stopped 92 of 101 shots over three games versus the Maple Leafs this season, though he only won one of those appearances.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Falls to Maple Leafs•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Toronto•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Cooled off by Rangers•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: One goal allowed on last 100 shots•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Islanders•