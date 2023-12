Vasilevskiy allowed 19 goals on 25 shots before being replaced by Jonas Johansson to begin the third period of Saturday's 8-1 loss to the Stars.

While Vasilevskiy still showed a little rust following his long layoff to begin the season, this blowout was mainly on Tampa Bay's skaters, who came out flat for the afternoon contest and never found a spark. The 29-year-old netminder has gone 1-3-0 since returning from back surgery, and his .859 save percentage is a far cry from his usual Vezina-caliber performance.