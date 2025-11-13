Vasilevskiy gave up five goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Jonas Johansson to begin the third period of Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers.

The two teams combined for seven goals in the first period alone but the Lightning offense went quiet for the final 40 minutes. When Vasilevskiy tripped over his own skates shifting in his crease on a Vincent Trocheck tally late in the second that gave New York a 5-3 lead, Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper decided to mercifully give his netminder the final frame off. Vasilevskiy hasn't looked his usual Vezina-worthy self to begin the season, going 5-5-2 in 12 outings with a 2.92 GAA and .892 save percentage, but he has plenty of time to get into a groove.