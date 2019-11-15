Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets massive support from mates

Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in a 9-3 win over the Rangers on Thursday night.

That's two wins in a row for the stud goalie. Vasilevskiy's ratios heading into the game -- 3.01 GAA and .905 save percentage -- were queasy at best. But he'll be just fine. You might be able to score him in a trade if his owner only looks at year-to-date stats. Go ask.