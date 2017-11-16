Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets net against Dallas
Vasilevskiy will face off against the Stars on Thursday night, reports the Tampa Times.
Vasilevskiy is 13-1-1 with a 2.32 goals against average this season and has been arguably the Bolts' MVP so far. He'll face former Bolt Ben Bishop on Thursday.
