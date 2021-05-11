Vasilevskiy turned aside 26 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Panthers.
The Bolts had a chance to claim home-ice advantage in the first round against the Panthers with a win, but instead the defending champs were a no-show, leaving Vasilevskiy high and dry. The netminder has lost three straight meetings against Florida, allowing a total of 13 goals, but overall he had another excellent season, posting a 31-10-1 record, a 2.21 GAA and a .925 save percentage.
