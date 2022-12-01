Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal Thursday versus the Flyers, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy has alternated wins and losses over his last four starts, allowing 11 goals in that span. He'll face a Flyers team that snapped its lengthy losing streak Tuesday, but this is still a strong matchup for one of the best goalies in the world.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Comes up short in Boston•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Earns rebound victory at home•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Friday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Yields three second-period tallies•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set to face Boston•