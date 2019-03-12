Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets right back in win column

Vasilevskiy stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Bolts handed him a 4-0 lead before the five-minute mark of the second period, allowing Vasilevskiy to cruise to his 32nd win of the season. He's allowed three goals or less in 11 straight starts, posting an eye-popping 10-1-0 record, 1.61 GAA and .947 save percentage over that stretch while demonstrating that Tampa's offense isn't the only reason the club is running away with the President's Trophy this season.