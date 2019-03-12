Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets right back in win column

Vasilevskiy stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Bolts handed him a 4-0 lead before the five-minute mark of the second period, allowing Vasilevskiy to cruise to his 32nd win of the season. He's allowed three goals or less in 11 straight starts, posting an eye-popping 10-1-0 record, 1.61 GAA and .947 save percentage over that stretch while demonstrating that Tampa's offense isn't the only reason the club is running away with the President's Trophy this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories