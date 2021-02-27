Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease during Saturday's game against the Stars, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy was unbeatable in his last start Wednesday against the Hurricanes, turning aside all 25 shots he faced en route to his 11th win and first shutout of the season. He'll attempt to pick up a third straight win in a home matchup with a Dallas team that's 2-4-1 on the road this year.