Vasilevskiy will defend the blue paint during Saturday's Game 4 versus Florida at home, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Vasilevskiy wasn't great in Thursday's Game 3 against the Panthers, surrendering six goals on 47 shots en route to a tough 6-5 loss. The 26-year-old netminder will try to bounce back and help the Lightning take a commanding 3-1 series lead Saturday.